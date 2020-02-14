Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $896,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Snap-on by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,797 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,990 shares of company stock valued at $8,775,927. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $155.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.89. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.12 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.