Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $953,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hasbro by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.56. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.87 and a 1-year high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

