Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $856,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

