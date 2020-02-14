Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 27,372 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000. Intel accounts for about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

