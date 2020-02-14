Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Decreased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,529,093,000 after buying an additional 94,108 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,359,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,716,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,358,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 866,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,574,000 after acquiring an additional 146,566 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.94. The company had a trading volume of 50,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.31. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.92 and a 12 month high of $190.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.