Immedia Group (LON:IME) Shares Down 4%

Immedia Group PLC (LON:IME) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.32), 5,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 5,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and a PE ratio of -12.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28.

Immedia Group Company Profile (LON:IME)

Immedia Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and communication service business through the provision of interactive digital channels products and services using music, radio, and screen-based media primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Production and Operations.

