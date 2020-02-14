Impedimed (ASX:IPD) Trading Down 14.8%

Impedimed Limited (ASX:IPD) shares traded down 14.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), 4,852,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.08).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.16. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53.

Impedimed Company Profile (ASX:IPD)

ImpediMed Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance instruments, consumables, and software in Australia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Medical and Test & Measurement segments. It offers SOZO, a next generation bioimpedance spectroscopy digital health platform; and L-Dex U400, a technology that utilizes the characteristics of frequency dependent current flow to quantify changes in extracellular fluid in the patient's limb.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Impedimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impedimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.