Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Oil’s integrated business portfolio of upstream & downstream assets provides it with high level of stability, reducing the risk profile of the company. Strong execution and ramped-up activities in Kearl, Cold Lake & Syncrude projects positions the company for solid production growth & is expected to augment its revenues & earnings going forward. However, Imperial Oil’s results are heavily levered to changes in the overall energy price environment, which are inherently volatile and subject to complex market forces. Pipeline construction in Canada has failed to keep pace with rising domestic oil thereby forcing producers like Imperial Oil to sell their products at a discounted rate. Prolonged delays in the company’s major oil sands project Aspen is also a headwind. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

IMO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.96. 7,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,753. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth $328,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 97,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

