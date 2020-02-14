Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Stock Price Up 10%

Independence Gold Corp (CVE:IGO)’s share price rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 32,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72.

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Gold Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Independence Gold (CVE:IGO)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising 14 mineral claims covering approximately 4,934 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia.

