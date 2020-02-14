Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Stock Price Up 10%

Independence Gold Corp (CVE:IGO)’s share price rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 32,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72.

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Gold Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising 14 mineral claims covering approximately 4,934 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia.

