Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. Hovde Group cut Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens raised Independent Bank Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.33.

NASDAQ IBTX traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $55.22. 288,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.69%.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $268,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,955.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.