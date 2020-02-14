IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,207 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Kimball International worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 26.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

KBAL stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.94. Kimball International Inc has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBAL shares. BidaskClub lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

