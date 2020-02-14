IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 34,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE:BHE opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.88 million, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.60. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

