Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bankhaus Lampe set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €24.40 ($28.37) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.72 ($25.25).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.91). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.