Infrax Systems (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Shares Down 50%

Shares of Infrax Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IFXY) traded down 50% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 994,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Infrax Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IFXY)

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

