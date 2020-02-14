Ingenico Group (OTCMKTS:INGIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Ingenico Group (OTCMKTS:INGIF) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of INGIF opened at $115.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average of $97.87. Ingenico Group has a twelve month low of $51.14 and a twelve month high of $115.98.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

