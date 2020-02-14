Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.60-7.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.60-7.20 EPS.

Shares of INGR opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,780 shares of company stock worth $248,282. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

