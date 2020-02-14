Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Given New $104.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,780 shares of company stock valued at $248,282. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 113.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

