Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NYSE INGR traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $97.35. The company had a trading volume of 407,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,417. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average is $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,780 shares of company stock valued at $248,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 20,874.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after buying an additional 313,124 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 436,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,538,000 after buying an additional 266,417 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $19,691,000. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,406,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,708,000 after buying an additional 170,056 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $13,858,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

