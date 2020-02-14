Insider Buying: Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) CEO Acquires 12,500 Shares of Stock

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) CEO William Gordon Stone III bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.36 million, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. Digital Turbine Inc has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 30.89% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Securities began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

