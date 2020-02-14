Insider Buying: First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Director Purchases 653 Shares of Stock

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Director C William Davis acquired 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $19,779.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,204.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $30.98 on Friday. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised First Community Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

