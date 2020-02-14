Insider Buying: Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys 14,239 Shares of Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 14,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $22,640.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,632.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $142,000.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 22,262 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $34,728.72.

On Monday, January 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

OPK stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Opko Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.88.

OPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Opko Health by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Opko Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Opko Health by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Opko Health by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 21.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

