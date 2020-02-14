Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $31.71 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 144.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,062,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,071,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after buying an additional 535,571 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 200,872 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after buying an additional 90,604 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 30,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

