Insider Selling: Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) EVP Sells 188,780 Shares of Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.49. 2,034,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,477. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $66.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 13.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth $635,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.8% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 78.6% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

