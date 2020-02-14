Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $3,924,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,126.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CRWD stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Crowdstrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

