Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CMO Sells 833 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total transaction of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Overturf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $90,946.94.

On Wednesday, December 11th, James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $46,129.60.

On Monday, November 25th, James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00.

EXR stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.04. 596,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.02. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.