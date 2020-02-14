Insider Selling: Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells 22,554 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of FLEX opened at $13.64 on Friday. Flex Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.87.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Flex by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Flex by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
