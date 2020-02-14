Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,725,310.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 442,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,227. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.98 and a one year high of $63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 554.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 458.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

