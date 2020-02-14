Insider Selling: Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 759,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,295. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.56. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,915,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,935,000 after acquiring an additional 325,922 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,239,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,608 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,245,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after acquiring an additional 229,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,054,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 77,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

