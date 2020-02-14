Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.55-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.277-9.664 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.35 billion.Insight Enterprises also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.55-6.65 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.75.

NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.16. 42,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

