Insolar Price Hits $0.21 (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Insolar has a total market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Insolar token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cobinhood, Liqui and Radar Relay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.03490889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00255300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00158431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar’s genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKex, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Coinrail, Liqui, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Binance and Okcoin Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

