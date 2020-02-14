Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.73-4.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.64. Insperity also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.73-$4.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insperity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.03. 1,450,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Insperity has a one year low of $65.89 and a one year high of $144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

