Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.73-$4.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.64. Insperity also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.73-4.16 EPS.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,257. Insperity has a 1-year low of $65.89 and a 1-year high of $144.92. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.79.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 166.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insperity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.00.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

