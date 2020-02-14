Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-$1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. Insperity also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.73-4.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insperity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

NYSE NSP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.95. The stock had a trading volume of 36,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,257. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.79. Insperity has a twelve month low of $65.89 and a twelve month high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

