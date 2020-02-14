Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Announces Earnings Results

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INS opened at $41.51 on Friday. Intelligent Systems has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Intelligent Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

