Intercontinental Gold and Metals (CVE:ICAU) Stock Price Up 30%

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd (CVE:ICAU)’s share price rose 30% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 40,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 12,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market cap of $3.07 million and a P/E ratio of 52.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

About Intercontinental Gold and Metals (CVE:ICAU)

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. engages in marketing gold and other commodities to artisanal miners and gold refiners. The company was formerly known as Geodex Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. in November 2017. Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

