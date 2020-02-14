Intermediate Capital Group’s (ICP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,706.83 ($22.45).

Shares of ICP stock opened at GBX 1,811 ($23.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,682.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,498.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 990 ($13.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,772 ($23.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 25.65.

In related news, insider Virginia Holmes sold 10,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($20.23), for a total value of £153,800 ($202,315.18).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

