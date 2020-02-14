International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 792 by Credit Suisse Group

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) received a GBX 792 ($10.42) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 777 ($10.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 665 ($8.75) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Consolidated Airlns Grp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 704.93 ($9.27).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 642.60 ($8.45) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 623.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 530.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

