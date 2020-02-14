International Paper (NYSE:IP) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. International Paper has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. International Paper’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after acquiring an additional 604,449 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,672,000 after purchasing an additional 567,026 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 659,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,361,000 after purchasing an additional 462,855 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,454,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

