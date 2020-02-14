Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IPG. TheStreet raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,342,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,340. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

