Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.61.

INTU stock traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $303.34. 498,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.27 and its 200-day moving average is $270.37. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Intuit has a 12 month low of $226.51 and a 12 month high of $300.55.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,947,183,000 after acquiring an additional 88,399 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after acquiring an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Intuit by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

