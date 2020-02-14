Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (IHYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.8369 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $10.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 40.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

IHYD stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $26.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86.

