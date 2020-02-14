Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (IMFP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.37 on February 26th

Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.3745 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $16.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 66.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.