Invesco Russell 1000 Low Volatility Factor ETF (BATS:OVOL) Declares Dividend Increase – $6.06 Per Share

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Volatility Factor ETF (BATS:OVOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 6.0587 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $24.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 88.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Low Volatility Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of OVOL stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60.

