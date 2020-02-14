Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (GHII) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0506 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

GHII opened at $28.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49.

Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

