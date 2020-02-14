Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)’s share price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.90, approximately 7,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.0205 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVI. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.