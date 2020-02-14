InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:ICMB traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,367. The stock has a market cap of $98.37 million, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $8.13.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,417.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 82,815 shares of company stock worth $584,096 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

