Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 14th (AF, AIG, AIR, AIZ, AMN, ANET, ASML, ATO, ATVI, AYX)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 14th:

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €10.15 ($11.80) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €153.00 ($177.91) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €156.00 ($181.40) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $149.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $220.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $210.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $210.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €316.00 ($367.44) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $58.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $152.00 to $168.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $97.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €13.50 ($15.70) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $102.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $430.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $51.00 to $42.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.40 ($6.28) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $15.00 to $17.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $94.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $83.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $36.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $126.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $275.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $258.00 to $288.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $255.00 to $300.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $11.50 to $9.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $185.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $143.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $142.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $117.00 to $121.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price target increased by Stephens from $71.00 to $76.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $29.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $152.00 to $163.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $169.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $157.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €89.95 ($104.59) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson to $102.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $143.00 to $140.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $85.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $88.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $227.00 to $232.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $300.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 860 ($11.31) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 792 ($10.42) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $141.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $168.10 to $173.80. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $97.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $31.00 to $28.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets to $30.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $179.00 to $204.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $228.00 to $248.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $240.00 to $255.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €211.00 ($245.35) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $46.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $255.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 120 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 120 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $187.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $185.00 to $200.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target increased by DA Davidson to $175.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $156.00 to $193.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $173.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $136.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $39.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $43.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was given a $320.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $259.00 to $304.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to $285.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $99.00 to $116.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $143.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $50.00 to $47.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $71.00 to $75.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $283.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $165.00 to $152.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $96.00 to $102.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its target price lowered by Buckingham Research from $53.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $54.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $403.00 to $424.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $48.00 to $46.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $160.00 to $180.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $68.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €100.00 ($116.28) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €12.00 ($13.95) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital to $100.00. Loop Capital currently has a positive rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $105.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $33.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $410.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $285.00 to $375.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €31.00 ($36.05) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $109.00 to $117.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $106.00 to $116.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $233.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $138.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $123.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price cut by Buckingham Research from $164.00 to $160.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $37.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $148.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.