Investors Purchase High Volume of Thor Industries Put Options (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 12,300 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,785% compared to the typical volume of 156 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

NYSE:THO traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.88. 667,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.96. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $87.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,039,000 after acquiring an additional 209,739 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,863,000 after purchasing an additional 918,447 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,241,000 after purchasing an additional 187,874 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Thor Industries by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 861,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,784,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,934,000 after purchasing an additional 474,335 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

