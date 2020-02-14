Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Investview Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 240,540 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 500,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Investview Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INVU)

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial technology organization. The company provides education and technology designed to assist individuals in navigating the financial markets. Its services include tools and research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that comprise instruction on the subjects of equities, options, FOREX, ETF's, and binary options.

