iPath US Treasury 10 year Bear ETN (BATS:DTYS) Trading Up 4%

iPath US Treasury 10 year Bear ETN (BATS:DTYS) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.92, approximately 20,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 28,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 10 year Bear ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 10 year Bear ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.